6 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: City, Police in Kombi Blitz

By Innocent Ruwende

Harare City Council backed by Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and the Zimbabwe Republic Police last week drove commuter omnibuses out of Simon Vengai Muzenda Bus Terminus to clean up and deal with kombis which have not been paying rank discs.

The city says operators who have not been paying will not be allowed to operate as the city launches an exercise to clean up the rest of the termini in the city centre.

Acting town clerk Mrs Josephine Ncube said the operation was a new routine where the city will be carrying out a thorough cleaning of bus termini.

"We are not only for Fourth Street, but also for the other termini. We are going to move from here to Market Square and Copacabana. We will be doing this from time to time. After this clean-up we are going to ensure that there are sufficient bays," she said.

She said the city will ensure that before they enter into the terminus, they have their rank discs as a lot of operators were operating without rank discs.

"They are not paying as they are required to. They are supposed to pay on a monthly or quarterly basis."

