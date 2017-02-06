Photo: Faustin Niyigena/The New Times

The 15 finalists for Miss Rwanda 2017 pose for a group photo.

The much-anticipated Miss Rwanda 2017 pre-selection event took place on Saturday at Petit Stade, Remera, with 15 contestants securing passes to the boot camp as the search for the country's beauty queen continues.

The event attracted different people, mainly fans who came to show support for their favourite contestants.

The 15 girls were selected among 26 who had been picked in preliminary regional auditions.

All the girls did a catwalk and took questions from one of the judges Mike Karangwa, which mainly focused on testing their knowledge and their understanding their ultimate goals.

Other judges were Gilbert Rwabigwi, Sandrine Sadidi, Miss Carine Rusaro and Francine Havugimana.

Questions included how social media can be leveraged in the 21st century, the importance of beauty and culture, hands-on skills, women empowerment, among others.

After the question and answer session, the judges unveiled those who made the cut. Eleven girls were dropped on the evening. Those who got passes include Pamela Mutoni, 22, Carine Mukabagabo,19, Honorine Uwase Hirwa, 20, and Elsa Iradukunda, 18.

Others include Belinda Umutoniwase, 21, Aisha Umutesi, 21, Tracy Ford Umutoni, 22, Guelda Shimwa, 20, Laurette Mutoni, 20, Fiona Doreen Ashimwe, 22, Fanique Umuhoza Isimbi, 18, Queen Kalimpiya, 18, Nadia Umutesi, 19, Patience Iribagiza, 19, and Linda Mutoniwase, 20.

Just before the event kicked off, Judge Mike Karangwa said expression accounted for 30 per cent of the total marks, beauty 30 per cent, and substance 40 per cent.

Several contestants turned out to be shy while others struggled to express themselves especially in English, despite having chosen the language instead of Kinyarwanda or French.

Those who proceeded to the next stage will have their skills polished in the boot camp.

The two-week boot camp, which will take place on February 12-24, at Golden Tulip La Palisse Hotel in Nyamata, will give a chance to the 15 beauty pageants to learn more about cat-walking, the values of Rwandan women, the country's culture and history, among things.

The contestants are also expected to visit various sites, including Genocide memorials and cultural museums, while they will also participate in community activities like the monthly Umuganda clean-up exercise.

The live event, which was aired on Rwanda Television, featured music performances from Tusker Project Fame Season 6 winner Hope Irakoze.

The event was hosted by RBA's Andrew Kareba and Joanna Keza Kabagwira while DJ Ira, a fast-rising female deejay, excited the crowd with good music.

The Miss Rwanda 2017 finale will take place on February 25 at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village, formerly Camp Kigali.