THE First Session of the 12th National Assembly, which adjourned sine die on December 21 last year, will resume sitting on February 21 this year.

Clerk of the National Assembly Doris Mwinga announced the resumption of the sitting of the House in a statement in Lusaka yesterday.

The House adjourned after members approved the K64.5 billion national Budget for this year, presented by Finance Minister Felix Mutati.

The financial plan's expenditure represents 27.7 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and, among other key factors, will enhance the country's economic recovery and achieve economic diversification.

President Edgar Lungu officially opened the First Session of the 12th National Assembly on September 30 last year, mainly dominated by new members of Parliament (MPs) in the aftermath of the recent general elections.

In their 'heated' deliberations, the members tackled various matters, including the ratification of many presidential appointments.

A total of 12 Government Bills were passed which now await presidential assent while 33 ministerial statements, 62 questions for oral and answers as well as 20 points of order, and a number of motions were handled.

Meanwhile, the Government has warned that it will not hesitate to dismiss corrupt and lazy police officers because their actions are tarnishing the image of the Zambia Police Service.

Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Chileshe Mulenga said the corrupt officers were 'fuelling' a growing perception that there was 'corruption' in the Zambia Police Service on departments such as the traffic.

Dr Mulenga has since urged Zambians to report and expose erring officers as they are frustrating the Government's efforts in its quest to provide efficient and transparent services.

He said the Government would soon equip traffic police officers with technological gadgets for issuance of receipts to erring motorists, which would be connected directly to police headquarters in order to promote accountability and transparency.

Dr Mulenga said this when he appeared before a Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Foreign Affairs at Parliament Buildings in Lusaka yesterday.

This was when he presented various reports on the operations of institutions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, among others, the Zambia Police and the Immigration Department.

He told the committee chaired by Patriotic Front (PF) Kanchibiya Member of Parliament (MP) Martin Malama that the Government would wipe out 'bad elements' in the Police Service.