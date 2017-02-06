Tanzania: 'Abide By Rule of Law in Drug War'

Dodoma — With several artistes expected to appear at the Dar es Salaam Central Police Station for questioning over drug trafficking and abuse, Information, Culture, Arts and Sports minister Nape Nnauye, has warned the ongoing drive should be cautiously handled to avoid damaging reputations of innocent individuals.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Mr Nnauye said his ministry supported the efforts by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda to "clean up" the region from the drug scourge, but insisted that the authorities should employ wisdom in dealing with suspects, including the artistes.

"This matter has sparked public debate especially on how the artistes have been handled. I'm not here to say whether the authorities are right or wrong. I will leave it to the public to judge. One thing is clear though: most of theselisted artists are victims of drug use," he conceded, adding:

"They are as sick as other victims of drug abuse; the difference is that they have big names and we all know them, but we have to be as compassionate as possible so as to help them win their fight and become sober again."

He noted that the government, through his ministry, was already providing help and some artistes are in rehabs courtesy of the State.

Mr Nnauye acknowledged that one of the best ways of getting candid information on trafficking rings was to talk to the victims so they can identify those supplying them.

Moreover, he said, "The debate here is: making the victims, including the celebs, go public, might not lead us to where we want. There is a legal questions here as well, that it only becomes an offence when you are caught with the drugs, but when they are in your system the law is silent. I believe, there are other ways which are more practical in dealing with this complex matter."

The minister noted that the artistes and other victims are innocent until proven otherwise concretely.

"Let's not judge them on the basis of accusations alone; we should be mindful that it takes years and a fight of a lifetime to create a brand, but it only takes a few minutes to destroy it. We should be careful in waging this war and ensure that once the dust settles, they (artistes) can get back to their normal lives."

He also said his ministry was not involved in the ongoing purge but noted that Mr Makonda, as the chairman of security committee for Dar es Salaam Region, has the full mandate to do what he is doing.

Already four celebrities, including former former Miss Tanzania and actress Wema Sepetu and musicians Khalid Mohamed alias TID, Dogo Hamidu and Babuu wa Kitaa turned up for questioning on Friday. Today another batch of celebrities including Bongo Flava superstar Vanessa Mdee are expected to undergo the procedure at the Central Police Station.

On Thursday, Mr Makonda ordered the arrest of five businessmen and 17 police officers reportedly linked to the illicit trade.

And in unprecedented move, Mr Makonda also directed at least seven Bongo Flava and movie stars to appear before the police to help with investigations into a syndicate of drug smugglers and peddlers.

Mr Makonda gave a statement detailing the names of over 70 people he said he had recently investigated in his efforts to combat the drugs scourge in his regon.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ernest Mangu on Saturday suspended 12 police officers to pave the way for more investigations into allegations that they have been involved in the illicit trade.