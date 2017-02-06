Two Zimbabwean men were last week arrested in Limpopo Province, South Africa, for smuggling into the neighbouring country, a contraband of export quality cigarettes worth about R140 000.

William Mawere (19) and Godknows Phedzi (24) tried to evade arrest in Polokwane City when they were involved in a road accident and sped-off when approached by traffic police.

They were later cornered by that country's organised crime police unit, the Hawks, along the R521 road which leads to Dendron.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo province Captain Matimba Maluleke said the duo appeared at Polokwane Magistrate Court yesterday where they were denied bail.

He said the two were charged for smuggling and will appear again in court on February 8.

"Mawere and Phedzi were arrested after we made a follow up on information about a car which was involved in an accident in Polokwane, but did not stop.

"The vehicle reportedly took the R521 road towards Dendron until it was stopped by a follow up team along the same road.

"Upon searching the car, illicit cigarettes valued at R141 427 were found in the car and both men were arrested," he said.

Capt Maluleke said the contraband and the vehicle they had used in committing the crime had since been confiscated pending further investigations.

He said they were out in full force and ready to pounce on like-minded criminals.

Meanwhile, last Monday two other Zimbabweans who were arrested by the Hawks in 2012 for smuggling a contraband of cigarettes worth R179 000 were jailed three years.

Collen Mkandla (43) and Lovers Chauke (35) who were on R3 000 bail each have been playing hide and seek with the police since 2012.

They were convicted on two counts of contravening the Customs and Excise and the Corrupt Activities Acts at the Mahwerelang Regional Court in Limpopo province.

Mkandla and Chauke were slapped with a three-year jail term with an option to pay a fine of R23 000.

The demand for Zimbabwe's tobacco and related products has seen the establishment of well-orchestrated syndicates who facilitate the illegal trade and smuggling of the golden leaf into various countries.

South Africa has become one of the major destinations where cigarettes are smuggled through Beitbridge Border Post or illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River.

The Herald is reliably informed that almost 30 percent of the cigarettes on the South African market are from Zimbabwe.

It is also difficult for Zimbabweans to export cigarettes to South Africa because of the high excise duty rates in that country (on tobacco or cigarettes).

Most of the smuggled brands from Zimbabwe to the neighbouring country include Pacific, Remmington Gold, Kingsgate, Madison, Mega, Dullahs, Branson and Servilles.