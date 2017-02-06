Namibia: Beastmaster Exits With a Whimper

WOEFULLY out of shape and lacking the verve, Vikapita 'Beastmaster' Meroro ended his career in embarrassing fashion after surrendering to South Africa's Kevin 'KO Kid' Lerena on Saturday.

Meroro "threw in the towel himself in round 5" to bring down the curtain on the fight which topped the bill of Golden Gloves' Thunder and Lightning tournament at Emperor's Palace in Johannesburg.

The defeat was Meroro's sixth of a 34-fight career in which he recorded 28 wins, while Lerena (24) improved his record to 17-1.

Meroro (31) was already being ridiculed on social media before the showdown for being overweight and getting the highly anticipated fight downgraded from a cruiserweight international contest to a catchweight exhibition.

It appeared obvious from the first bell that Meroro had a premeditated script of how the conclusion to his days in the ring would play out.

But what was particularly vexing for Namibian viewers were his tactics, as the flabby Meroro opted to avoid getting hurt by holding onto his opponent, while offering nothing in return for most of the dour encounter.

His promoter Nestor Tobias was scathing in his assessment of his one-time prodigy, saying Meroro had given a meek representation of Namibian boxing during the fight broadcast live across the world.

Tobias yesterday confirmed that Meroro had "officially retired from the sport after an embarrassing defeat to Kevin Lerena".

As early as the first round, the South African had Meroro on the canvas with a glancing left hook to the top of the head.

Lerena's body punching was key.

In the third, he had success with digs to the body, punches which clearly took the fight out of Meroro, who had no answer to a fighter who was superior in every way.

"We are obviously very disappointed with Meroro's behaviour and display of sportsmanship at this level. But we, however, thank him for having served the sport of boxing," Tobias stated.

The Namibian had only ever been stopped once before, so it was tribute to Lerena's relentless style that he managed to force Meroro to quit, which he did by raising his arms in surrender a little under a minute into the fifth round.

"We cannot forget the fact that as bad as his last display was, he was also once a world-rated boxer who knocked out opponents at every given opportunity.

"To this score, we would like to sincerely apologise to all boxing fans, because we know this is not the standard they expect from our boxers, who have proven to be world-class," Tobias said.

He was, however, quick to point out that Meroro's poor shape and display are not synonymous with his gym which has produced three world champions.

"We take full responsibility for this below standard performance, and will make the necessary adjustments," he said.

"We generally have a very high level of discipline, and the fitness level of our boxers is high. But there will always be one or two exceptions, which does not necessarily reflect our general standard," added Tobias.

"We can only give every boxer an opportunity to fight, but when they step into the ring, it is up to them to make best of the opportunity."

Tobias has confidence that Japhet 'The Lion' Uutoni will demonstrate the quality of Namibian boxing this weekend when he faces Angel Acosta in Puerto Rico in a final world title eliminator.

"Uutoni is in the best shape of his life. He has worked extremely hard, and we expect nothing but a win from him", said a confident Tobias.

Before Meroro's calamity, South African Hekkie Budler reclaimed the IBO junior-flyweight belt he last held in 2011 when he forced Filipino Joey Canoy to surrender at the start of the eighth round on Saturday night.

Light-heavyweight Ryno Liebenberg (SA) was unable to avenge his earlier defeat against German Enrico Kolling' losing by unanimous decision over 10 hard-fought rounds.