Rwanda: Local Artistes Rock Rubavu

The Ben, King James and Riderman, on Saturday, brought the western district of Rubavu to a standstill during in a live concert organised by Airtel Rwanda.

Thousands of people, mainly youths and children, turned up at the beach-side Nengo ground to see the stars perform live.

It was King James who was on the stage first.

The "Ndagukunda" singer put up an energetic performance involving most his famous songs, including 'Narashize', 'Nturare utarivuze', 'Ganyobwe' and 'Yantumye'.

Riderman followed King James on stage and the rapper's fans were delighted to see him perform after a long time. He started off with some of his old songs, including 'Nkwite Nde' and 'Igisumizi', and then some of his new songs like 'Wancitse Vuba'.

Then U.S-based singer The Ben stepped on stage. Rubavu residents went hysterical upon seeing the 'I am in Love' singer.

Once again, The Ben was very emotional performing before a home crowd. The singer performed some of his old songs like Uzaza ryari, Mpa amahirwe yanyuma, Wigenda and Esenibyo, which fans helped him to sing, before launching new ones like I am in love, Habibi and RohoYange.

The Ben invited Bulldog on stage to perform with him Fasha impfubyi, along with the former's younger brother Green P.

Aimable Kwizera, 19, a resident of Rubavu, said the show was the best he had ever attended.

"I am very happy to watch The Ben, King James and Riderman perform here," said Kwizera.

During his performance, The Ben, who was helped by Nyundo School of Art and Music students, got emotional as was the case during his first performance on home soil in six years on January 1 - in Kigali.

At one point, he laid flat on the stage as he got overwhelmed by emotions and had to be helped up.

The RnB singer is expected to return to the U.S on February 25 after a show in Uganda on February 18 and another one in Switzerland on February 25.

Speaking to The New Times, John Magara, the Head of Brand and Communication at Airtel Rwanda, said the show was aimed at promoting the telecom's TeraStori campaign and to bring local stars to the people.

The concert attracted thousands of revellers, including Congolese who crossed over the border.