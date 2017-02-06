Five people including a Tanzania Standard Newspaper reporter, Anorld Swai died in a road accident today evening

The incident occurred at Mwika Mawanjeni area in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro Region and according to eye witnesses, a Mitsubishi Fuso truck with failed breaks rammed onto the Toyota Hilux in which Mr Swai and six others were riding.

The truck also overturned during the impact .

The reporter and other party cadres were traveling from Rombo District, heading back to Moshi, after attending the 40th Anniversary of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi celebrations.

Ally Mmbaga the member of CCM NEC who owned the car, also died in the crash

People at the scene of the accident who reported the crash said they feared death toll could climb up, as there were some passengers trapped in the cargo section of the overturned truck.