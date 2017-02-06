South Africa: Ten Suspects Due in Court, Copper Cables Worth Thousands Seized

press release

On Monday, 6 February 2017, ten suspects with ages ranging between 20 and 55 are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

The suspects' court appearance stems from their apprehension by police on Thursday, 02 February 2017 at Industrial Sites, Klerksdorp. According to information, the police acted on a tip-off about suspected illegal activity and rushed to the scene at Mahogany Street.

Upon arrival, they found 10 suspects aged between loading copper cables onto a white bakkie. A search was conducted and more copper cables were found inside two other vehicles. That led to apprehension of the suspects; ten suspects were arrested after they could not account for the possession of the properties.

The copper cables worth R250 000,00 were seized while the cars were impounded.