Ex-Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and former policeman Mthembeni Mthunzi are expected to appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday on charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping and murder of Oupa Ramogibe' who was married to Mdluli's former lover Tshidi Buthelezi.

Mdluli and Mthunzi allegedly intimidated, kidnapped and assaulted Ramogibe. They have pleaded not guilty.

News24 previously reported the charges against them stem from the alleged extreme lengths that Mdluli went to between 1997 and 1999 to find out where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were hiding.

At his last court appearance, Mdluli claimed that a project was put together to falsely prosecute him.

He testified during cross examination there were senior people who were part of a project, Ulibambe Lingashoni, set up to advance their agenda against him.

Mdluli claims that the operation was intended to "falsely incriminate him and pull him down".

He also said witnesses were found and put in witness protection "in order to coach them to falsely prosecute me".

'Secret marriage'

Mdluli said he paid lobola for Buthelezi and regarded her as his wife, but later heard that Buthelezi and Ramogibe had had a "secret marriage".

Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Buthelezi from his school days, but during her relationship with the former crime intelligence boss she met Ramogibe and they began a relationship. They married on July 22, 1998.

Ramogibe allegedly received death threats after marrying Buthelezi and was told to leave her or he would be killed. He opened an attempted murder case before his death.

Ramogibe was shot and killed and no one had been convicted of his murder. Charges of murder against Mdluli and his co-accused were withdrawn

At the time, Mdluli was the station commander at the Vosloorus police station in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, and was accused of sabotaging the investigation.

News24