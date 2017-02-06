Africa: When Uganda, Zimbabwe or Somalia Start Printing Money

analysis

Certain things are very stubborn. They have no respect. Take this thing called manufacturing. It must be President Museveni's jinx. Bad luck tends to ride on his back whenever he gets passionately entangled in issues related to serious manufacturing.

Indeed, one could almost formulate a rule; that if you want a good chunk of the plunder that is always going on in Uganda, conjure up a scheme of manufacturing something exotic and convince President Museveni that it can all happen right here. The more technical the nitty-gritty of the concept, potentially the more lucrative the pickings.

To my mind, the biggest hoax in 31 years of NRM rule was the story sold to Mr Museveni that automotive contraptions made from odd bits and pieces by university students would end up on car production lines!

The naiveté of the students could be forgiven. The ignorance or deliberate deception of their professors was astonishing. The kindness of the President in buying their fantasy implied that among his ministers and presidential advisors (and indeed among his family members, since these may even get more of the presidential ear than the official advisors), there was nobody competent or honest enough to explain to him that the world of designing, developing and manufacturing cars did not work like that.

It was a very different ball game from processing milk and edible seed oils; or making laundry soap and plastic mugs; the things that go for industrial growth under President Museveni, and which are far short of his 1986 dream of a country "making machines that make machines", probably a phrase for advanced tools and robotic industrial systems.

But now there is something else that seems to be itching the President, or people close to the him. They want Uganda to start printing her currency notes. As expected, the justification is the usual stuff about building in-country "capacity", or being self-sufficient in the area of security printing.

Well, printing their own money is an exercise in sovereign capacity (and pride) that many unpretentious Third World countries accept they can do without.

In the January 29 Sunday Monitor, Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile is quoted explaining very clearly why this is so. Printing genuine currency notes involves "highly specialised materials that range from paper and ink, embedded with various security features that are extremely restricted and heavily patented".

The governor is also quoted writing and warning Finance minister Matia Kasaija that home based printing could compromise the security of the country's currency, citing the risk of leakage of printing materials and technical know-how to counterfeiters.

Yes, the demons of corruption and impunity haunt the NRM everywhere. If a country like Botswana wanted to do the same thing, it would not be laughable. In the case of Uganda, the mind instantly visualises a den of thieves, with the means to literally print their own loot at their disposal.

Already, the very cost of the plant is apparently an issue involving tens of millions of dollars in possible kickbacks.

Typically, precisely because this is Uganda under NRM rule, where the more creative opportunity inventors tend to be on the side of the executive, Finance minister Kasaija reportedly scorned the counsel from the central bank, calling the fears "foolish".

But then again, on reflection, Zimbabwe has had its battles with the economy, and nightmares with her paper money. Recently, short of US dollars, proud Zimbabwe introduced a dubious entity she called a bond, which may be the most despised "currency" on the continent.

Then there is Somalia; three-quarters anarchy, one-quarter sanity. Plus other countries in such glory. Contemplate them.

I am just thinking: if they are not already printing their own money, and Uganda or one of the others sets up a paper money factory, she might have some ready customers after all.

On the negative side, if we had an electoral commission which is not as honest as Eng Badru Kigundu's was, or a sitting presidential candidate who is not as overwhelmingly popular as Mr. Museveni was in 2016, the plant could churn out enough money to bribe voters, from door to door.

But that is a small thing, and if the central bank people become bigheaded, we could put our cash factory in a State House garage.

Mr Tacca is a novelist, socio-political commentator.