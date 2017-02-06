5 February 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Five Held for Small Holding Robberies

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

In a bid to curb robberies, the Rustenburg Cluster Task Team arrested five suspects aged between 23 and 37 at Ikemeleng (Matebeleng) informal settlement in Kroondal in the early hours of Friday, 03 February 201 for rape, murder and house robbery.

The suspects' arrest emanated from an intensive investigation following a spate of robberies as well as rape and murder incidents that were reported within a period of four days around Kroondal and the vicinity. Upon arrest, the suspects were found in possession of two pistols with live rounds of ammunition, one of which is suspected to have been stolen, and jewellery. The other items were alleged to have already been sold.

In one incident late in the evening on Sunday, 29 January 2017, an elderly Waterfall Village couple were asleep when they were awaken by barking of dogs. The husband went outside to investigate. On realising that her husband is not coming back, the wife also went to investigate and found her husband fighting with two unknown males. She screamed for help and ran back inside the house. Allegedly, the suspects broke the dining room window and gained entry into the house.

They opened the dining room door and allegedly pulled the seemingly dead husband inside. The suspects then assaulted the wife before raping her. They demanded the safe keys of which they opened and subsequently took a firearm, jewellery, television, DVD, clothes and undisclosed amount of cash. They then tied the wife with wires and fled the scene on foot.

They are expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court on Monday, 06 February 2017 facing charges of murder, rape, house robbery, possession of suspected stolen goods and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. Investigation into the matter continues and the suspects are likely to be linked to other cases reported in the area.

South Africa

Tshisekedi's Death Highlights Obstacles and Opportunities for Peace

The death in Brussels of Etienne Tshisekedi wa Mulumba, the iconic figure of democracy in the Democratic Republic of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.