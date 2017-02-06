South Africa: Five Held for Small Holding Robberies

press release

In a bid to curb robberies, the Rustenburg Cluster Task Team arrested five suspects aged between 23 and 37 at Ikemeleng (Matebeleng) informal settlement in Kroondal in the early hours of Friday, 03 February 201 for rape, murder and house robbery.

The suspects' arrest emanated from an intensive investigation following a spate of robberies as well as rape and murder incidents that were reported within a period of four days around Kroondal and the vicinity. Upon arrest, the suspects were found in possession of two pistols with live rounds of ammunition, one of which is suspected to have been stolen, and jewellery. The other items were alleged to have already been sold.

In one incident late in the evening on Sunday, 29 January 2017, an elderly Waterfall Village couple were asleep when they were awaken by barking of dogs. The husband went outside to investigate. On realising that her husband is not coming back, the wife also went to investigate and found her husband fighting with two unknown males. She screamed for help and ran back inside the house. Allegedly, the suspects broke the dining room window and gained entry into the house.

They opened the dining room door and allegedly pulled the seemingly dead husband inside. The suspects then assaulted the wife before raping her. They demanded the safe keys of which they opened and subsequently took a firearm, jewellery, television, DVD, clothes and undisclosed amount of cash. They then tied the wife with wires and fled the scene on foot.

They are expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court on Monday, 06 February 2017 facing charges of murder, rape, house robbery, possession of suspected stolen goods and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. Investigation into the matter continues and the suspects are likely to be linked to other cases reported in the area.