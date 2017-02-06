Kenya: Championship Organisers to Brief IAAF on Progress

The Local Organising Committee of the World Under-18 Athletics Championships is in Monaco to brief the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Council on progress made in preparations for the event set for Nairobi.

Leading the Kenyan delegation to Monday's council meeting are LOC chairman Lieutenant General (rtd) Jackson Tuwei and CEO Mwangi Muthee.

Tuwei said a lot of progress has been made towards hosting the event in Nairobi, with 12 contractors already cleared to start work at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, the venue of the event due July 12-16 this year.

"Work should start in earnest at Kasarani as we also prepare to train 200 technical officials and to recruit 1,000 volunteers," said Tuwei, who is also Athletics Kenya president.

Tuwei said he will engage IAAF's top brass in today's meeting on the need for strong participation from member countries in the event in Nairobi which will be the last edition of the championship.

Muthee said Kasarani would be closed down end of next week to pave the way for renovation works on the main arena and laying of competition and warm-up tracks. The works are expected to be complete in 40 days.

Another track will be laid at Kenyatta University where the athletes' village will be stationed.

"We have sub divided the contracts into 12 so that work can start and finish simultaneously and on time," said Muthee, adding that Spanish track manufactures Mondo will be in charge of laying the three tartan tracks. "We are finalising the paper work with Mondo who are IAAF-certified track manufacturers," said Muthee. Muthee said two trial events featuring athletes from the region will be held on May 28 and June 30 at the venues, adding that all participating athletes will plant commemorative trees at Kasarani.

"We shall have plates with their names on the trees which will be part of the legacy of the event," said Muthee. The IAAF has already approved ongoing works on hostels at Kenyatta University where 2,000 athletes and officials will be hosted.