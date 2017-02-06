Nigeria: End of the Road for Miyonse

Miyonse had long known he was hanging by a thread, having survived the first mock Eviction, yet when Biggie called his name he melted away on screen.

Although Housemates reactions were as dramatic as for previous Evictions, one could not help but notice the mixed range of emotions that painted TBoss’ facial expressions.

Of all Housemates, she appeared to be the most taken aback yet determined to keep herself from flinching: after all TBoss had coldly Nominated the close friend she had cuddled herself to sleep with since the beginning.

And thus Miyonse had come to the end of the road without an ounce of bitterness for those he now referred to as family.