Nigeria: Wahala Dey for Soma

Biggie’s call for Soma's Eviction was welcomed by cries of shock, tears rolling down trembling cheeks and wahala dey!

Housemates sprung as one to hug Soma, with Bisola and TBoss throwing themselves at him as others closed up on him for one last giant group hug.

While CoCoIce had curled up onto the sofa, her eyes shut as if attempting to mentally escape the moment.

The electric mood had Housemates reveal hidden talents on par with professional mourners: Gifty was crying the loudest, shouting of despair, and at times even cursing in a room where noises of snorting and nervous barefoot hitting the floor were amplified.

Heavy wahala for House now!