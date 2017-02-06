5 February 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyans in Diaspora Restless Over 'Disenfranchisement' in Voter Listing Exercise

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The Kenya Diaspora Alliance (KDA) has warned that they may seek legal recourse if the new team at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) fails to effectively implement the Supreme Court order on the progressive inclusion of their community in elections, starting with the upcoming August poll.

The Alliance, in a statement issued by their Chairperson Dr. Shem Ochuodho, thereby called for a meeting between themselves and the IEBC, "outstanding issues prior to the commencement of the registration to resolve the current deadlock."

Among the issues the group wants addressed is the requirement for Kenyans the diaspora to register using a passport -as affects those living within the East African Community -- which according to Ochuodho is, "unconstitutional and a violation of human rights."

"Even in other parts of the world, there are Kenyans who no longer use Kenyan passports, but maintain Kenyan national IDs."

"Additionally, the allocation of registration centers including the staff to be utilised remains a major concern to the diaspora. Indeed, the proposed inclusion in the 2017 elections of Southern Africa only to the previous EAC countries fall far short of the expectations of the progressive requirement in comparison to 2013 elections," he pointed out.

They also insist that there should be at least two registration centres per region of the world.

"No tangible results have been achieved by the IEBC even following consultations with the Diaspora where there has been various promises from IEBC which have not borne fruit," the KDA chairperson lamented.

He has made clear that they will resist, "through all lawful means, attempts to disenfranchise the Diaspora in the 2017 elections. We remain open to dialogue and will collaborate with the IEBC and all other concerned state and non-state agencies for the full realisation of Diaspora voting rights in 2017."

Kenya

Al-Shabaab Denies Stealing Voters' Kit in Mandera

Somali terror group Al-Shabaab has denied claims that it stole a biometric voter registration (BVR) kit during… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.