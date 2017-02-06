Kenya: Kariobangi Sharks Upset AFC Leopards in Friendly

AFC Leopards went down 3-2 to newly promoted Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday in a pre-season match played at the Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani.

Former Sony Sugar danger man, Masoud Juma bagged a brace for the victors who, took a 2- lead at the break while Salim Abdalla "Shittu" and Ghanaian Gilbert Fiamenyo replied for Ingwe.

Ovella Ochieng capitalised on Ian Otieno's error picking a back pass before firing into the bottom right corner for what proved to be the winner.

Prior to this encounter, Ingwe beat Embu County County, Tetu Combined and Black Stars 3-0, 5-0, 3-0 respectively.

In another build up played at Nelson Mandera Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, Gor Mahia went down 2-0 to Onduparaka FC.

The hosts scored through a brace from Kabon Living popularly known to his fans as Messi.

It was Gor Mahia's third pre-season friendly after going down 1-2 to Thika United at Camp Toyoyo and 0-1 to Sudanese giants Al Hilal at the Khartoum Stadium, Sudan.

SportPesa Premier League champions Tusker FC came from a goal down to beat Thika United 2-1 in Thika.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Nakumatt beat second tier side Wazito FC 2-0 at Nairobi's City Stadium.

Former AFC Leopards goal poacher Kepha Aswani and David Naftali scored for Wazito.

Despite losing the match, Wazito FC coach David Ouna said he was impressed with his charges adding that they lost to a strong side.

"Today it was not about the results but gauging my players endurance. We played two matches for 90 minutes and this shows we are ready for the 2017 kick-off."