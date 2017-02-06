Kenya: Men Separated From Boys as Teams Book Spots in Finals

Football clubs taking part in the inaugural Nairobi County Governor's Cup at the weekend booked their slots in the ward finals.

In Kabiro Ward, Kabiro United edged out arch-rivals Kabiro Stars 2-0 in the semi-finals to secure their place in Sunday's final at the Dagoretti grounds.

Stars were unlucky after defender Vincent Assin deflected a cross into his own net in the 40th minute before Sammy Muchiri added the second for United in the 47th minute.

Home favourites Kawangware United are also through to the final after they edged out rivals Riruta United 5-4 on post-match penalties in the Riruta Ward semi-finals at Kawangware grounds.

The sides had settled for a 3-3 draw after extra time in the well-attended encounter.

In the other semifinal at the Ndararua Stadium, Majic 90 FC eliminated Makarios FC 1-0 courtesy of a Brian Wanyonyi 49th minute strike. Winners of the ward finals will walk away with Sh50,000 and also book their place in the constituency play-offs.

At the end of the tournament, 42 players will be selected to form the proposed Nairobi County team.

The selection process will be led by ex-internationals George Sunguti, Josphat Murilla, Allan Thigo and Alex Mwangi.

"We are emulating our counterparts from Uganda who have a strong team playing in the Ugandan top league. We laud the Governor for this initiative and agreeing to sponsor the yet to be formed team," Sunguti said.

The tournament is sponsored by the Nairobi County Governor Dr Evans Kidero and the County Liquor Licensing Board with a theme of educating the youth on the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.

SELECTED RESULTS

GOLF COURSE WARD

Kitete F.C 3- Kibera Talent- 2Kenyatta Youth 2 - KMTC- 0

HIGH RISE WARD.

Golden Stars 2 Riara Utd 0

More Fire1- Highrise Stars 2

KANGEMI WARD

Matrix 1- Pirates FC -0

Kangemi Patriots 2- Mountain View 0

KIHUMBUINI WARD

Red Carpets 8 Young Talent -7 post match Penalties

FC Lopez -O Shining Stars -2

MATHARE NORTH WARD

Kiwi 3- Zamalek 0

Kenpoly 3- Otto Benekka 1