Uganda: Mumbere Commands Rebel Group - State

Photo: BNyangos/The Independent

King Mumbere arriving for his bail hearing.

The State has opposed the release of jailed Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere on his second attempt to get bail on grounds that he commands a rebel out-fit called 'Kirumira-mutima'.

The revelation is contained in the affidavit in objection to the king's second bail application set to be heard tomorrow (Monday) before Jinja High Court.

The affidavit has been sworn-in by detective Assistant Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Ayebare, who claims to be the lead investigator in the king's charges.

"The investigations in Bundibugyo CRB 630/2016 incriminate the applicant (King Mumbere) as the commander-in-chief of Kirumira-mutima rebel group and in charge of recruitment training and organising attacks on security personnel with the aim of robbing guns," reads Ayebare's affidavit in part.

The State claims Kirumira-mutima rebel group is a new rebel outfit whose intention is to attack security installations and rob guns for purposes of overthrowing the government.

Mr Ayebare said there are chances that once the king is released on bail, he might incite the rebels into committing more attacks in the sub-region. He also said the king might interfere with the ongoing investigations once released on bail.

The police officer also claims that since the Omusinga (king) is facing numerous grave charges, including treason, terrorism, murder, he might never return to court once he is released on bail.

This is the second time the king is applying to be released on bail after the first attempt was thwarted on January 13 when heavily armed police personnel rearrested him shortly after Jinja High Court resident judge Eva Luswata released him on bail. The police later slapped fresh charges against him in connection with the Kasese clashes.

The Omusinga has since been arraigned before Jinja Chief Magistrates and formally charged with the same terrorism-related charges and is currently on remand at Luzira prison.