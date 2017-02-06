2 February 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Shelter Afrique Boss Resigns in the Wake of Sham Accounting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Allan Olingo

Shelter Afrique managing director James Mugerwa has resigned, barely two months after the pan-African lender was accused of cooking its books.

In a statement, the bank's Board chairman Jean Paul Missi said that Mr Mugerwa's resignation was effective immediately and that he would be replaced by Femi Adewole in an acting capacity.

"The Board of Shelter Afrique has amicably accepted the resignation of Mr James Mugerwa from the position of Managing Director effective immediately. In view of this development, the Board has reconstituted the Senior Management Committee of Shelter-Afrique with Oumar Diop as the acting deputy managing director with immediate effect," Mr Missi said.

Last September, the firm's former finance director Godfrey Waweru accused Mr Mugerwa, of presiding over a regime which was restructuring overdue loans to appear as performing facilities, effectively suppressing the volume of toxic mortgages.

"The loans are restructured multiple times to ensure they are not classified as non-performing and are therefore hidden NPLs that are not disclosed," Mr Waweru wrote in an whistleblowing email to the lenders financiers.

A recent audit report by Deloitte into the allegations recommended disciplinary action against both Mr Mugerwa and Mr Waweru over financial impropriety and governance issues.

Kenya

Al-Shabaab Denies Stealing Voters' Kit in Mandera

Somali terror group Al-Shabaab has denied claims that it stole a biometric voter registration (BVR) kit during… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.