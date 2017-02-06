press release

Potchefstroom: The South African Police Service management in the North West welcomed a hefty sentences handed to Kabelo Shimi Kgabung, 21, and Itumeleng Abram Taukobong, 21.

This is after the North West High Court sentenced the pair to a combined three life terms imprisonment and 223 years imprisonment for 22 various counts of robbery aggravating, house breaking, attempted robbery and rape on Friday, 03 February 2017.

Kgabung was given two life terms and 150 years imprisonment while his co-accused, Taukobong got one life term and 73 years imprisonment. The crimes were committed between January 2010 and March 2016 at Majemantsho, Mosiane View, Ramatlabama 600 and Moshawane villages in Mahikeng. The suspects threatened the victims with knives before raping and robbing them. Some of the incidents occurred at dwellings while others took place on the streets.

In one of the incidents at Mosiane View village in March 2016, the convicts cunningly gained entrance after pretending to be asking for water to drink. While inside the house, one of the suspects grabbed a girl and took her further inside the house. The daughter's mother ran away, but the other suspect managed to catch and forced her back inside the house where they tied the victims' hands and feet. They then raped the daughter and robbed them of household properties including a DVD player and a computer set. The properties were loaded inside a family vehicle, Mazda 3 in which the suspects drove off with.

The vehicle was later found abandoned a few metres away from the scene with stolen properties inside. The police worked tirelessly and their efforts were successful when they arrested the suspects three days later in Majemantsho village. During the arrest, one of them was found in possession of the victims' car keys and a cellphone.

Upon sentencing them, the court declared the accused unfit to possess firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended all criminal justice role players including the investigation team and 121 witnesses who made it possible that the convicts received the maximum sentences. She said this will definitely send a strong message that crime does not pay and that with collaborative efforts, the long arm of the law will continue to put those who commit crime behind bars.