South Sudan: Japan Gives South Sudan U.S.$22 Million Humanitarian Aid

Juba — Japanese government has offered South Sudan $22.4 million humanitarian assistance, an envoy announced.

Japanese ambassador to South Sudan Kiya Masahiko said in a press release that the offer was Tokyo's commitment to battling the dire humanitarian situation caused by politicians.

"Japan attempts to help meet the vast needs with the upcoming batch of assistance ranging from humanitarian relief to reconstruction, development and restoration of social fabric, with a view to supporting South Sudan's efforts to keep on the straight and narrow path to peace," he noted.

Latest conflict

The amount raises to $189 million the total Japanese support to South Sudan since the latest conflict erupted in 2013.

The Japanese aid will address nutrition crisis, health and water, among others areas of humanitarian concerns.

Mr Masahiko urged the South Sudanese to dialogue for lasting peace in their country.

"I wholeheartedly wish that the array of our humanitarian and resilience-building assistance bears fruit and once and for all shines as a Guiding Star for those who endeavour to realise peace and reconciliation in each of their communities," Mr Masahiko said.

Seeking refuge

apan is one of the largest donors that have disbursed money to the young nation since it attained independence in 2011.

The UN earlier said the humanitarian situation in South Sudan was comparable to that of Syria as more than 1.3 million people had become refugees in the neighbouring Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Sudan.

Another 1.8 million people were internally displaced and were seeking refuge at UN camps across the country.

Fighting resumed in Juba last July between rebel Riek Machar's forces and President Salva Kiir's fighters, heightening insecurity in South Sudan's Equatoria region.