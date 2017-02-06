4 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Former Delta Governor, Ibori, 'Arrives in Abuja'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Gov. James Ibori of Delta has arrived in the country on Saturday.

An official of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the British Airways conveying Mr. Ibori touched down in the airport early in the morning.

The official, pleading anonymity, said the former governor was picked up by some people to an undisclosed place.

He also said he could not confirm the identity of the people that picked him up from the airport.

Mr. Ibori was recently freed from prison in the UK after serving a jail term.

He was convicted of corruption and money laundering on April 17, 2012, after five years of trial.

The Southwark Crown Court, UK, sentenced him to 13 years in prison while his houses, luxury cars and other property items were confiscated.

The judge, however, ruled that Mr. Ibori would spend half of the jail term which is six and half years.

Born on Aug. 4, 1959, Mr. Ibori was the governor of Delta from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007 on the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).(NAN)

Nigeria

Return Stolen Assets, Civil Group Urges Trump

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the President of the United States of America (USA),… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.