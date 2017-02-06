6 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cop Convicted of Killing Suspect Back in Court

Constable Titus Mabela, who was last year found guilty of shooting and killing a suspect in Krugersdorp, is expected in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The policeman's lawyer in December made an application for leave to appeal the court's decision and asked that Mabela be sent for psychiatric observation, which was granted.

Mabela's co-accused, Sergeant Puleng Sebetwa, was found guilty of common assault and Constable Jason Segole was acquitted on all charges.

The three officers had been facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice after they were caught on camera killing suspected robber Khulekani Mpanza.

The officers were arrested after CCTV video footage emerged showing the police officers chasing a gun-wielding Mpanza down the streets of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

Mpanza was first seen firing shots at the police as he ran down the street, damaging one of their vehicles.

One of the officers is seen firing a first shot which resulted in Mpanza falling to the ground and dropping his weapon.

The footage then shows another officer kicking Mpanza, while another officer fires a second shot.

News24

South Africa

