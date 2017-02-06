Nigeria: My Return to Engender Peace, Harmony in Delta, Says James Ibori

Warri — Returnee former governor of Delta, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has said his comeback would engender peace and harmony in the state.Giving the assurance yesterday during a visit to the Ovie of Oghara, HRM Nobel Oyibo Eshemitan in his palace, Ibori thanked his kinsmen and women for their steadfast love while his incarceration in the United Kingdom lasted. He noted that the visit was prompted by the high regard he had for the monarch and his people.

When The Guardian contacted the king yesterday, he said he was in a very important meeting and could not speak.Meanwhile, Ibori's house has turned a Mecca of sort since his return on Saturday evening, as eminent personalities from within and outside the state continue to pay homage.

Yesterday, Benjamin Elue who was deputy governor during his eight-year regime, visited and held a closed door meeting with his former principal for a couple of hours before being joined by the incumbent deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro.

Also to make the solidarity list were Senators Patrick Osakwe and James Manager who both benefitted immensely from his government. And were in a marathon meeting as at press time.

Journalists were barred from all activities in the house, just the departing politicians refused to field questions from reporters, saying they were not briefed to grant interviews.

It was also learnt that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was leading a powerful government delegation to Oghara yesterday.It appears as though there was an agreement among the key Ibori loyalists, known as The Core Group, not to talk to journalists. Efforts to speak with some of them, including the leader of the group, Ighoyota Amori, were rebuffed.

Our reporter gathered that the Ithe ex-governor's political family had set up a powerful committee to organise a grand reception for the man, popularly referred to as Odidigborigbo and presently revered as the godfather of Delta politics.