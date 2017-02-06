3 February 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Angola to Have New President After 37 Years

By Arnaldo Vieira

Luanda — Angolan ruling MPLA party has confirmed Mr João Manuel Lourenço as its flag bearer for the August 2017 General Election.

The announcement was made Friday during the opening of the MPLA Central Committee meeting, which is taking place in Luanda.

The confirmation of the Defence minister's candidacy follows the announcement by incumbent President José Eduardo dos Santos that he will not be contesting the poll.

The move would bring to an end President dos Santos 37 years in power.

The August polls will be the third since the end of the Angolan civil war in 2002.

Mr Lourenco is a former Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola secretary-general.

Mr Bornito de Sousa was also confirmed as Mr Lourenço's second in command.

Quit politics

According to the state-owned Radio Nacional de Angola President dos Santos will be responsible for the entire succession process.

President dos Santos last year said that he would quit politics in 2018, after the end of his current mandate.

After constitutional changes in 2010, Angola does not directly elect a president, but the leader of the winning party automatically becomes head of state.

