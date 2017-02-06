6 February 2017

Nigeria: IBB Returns From Switzerland, Says I'm Stronger'

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe

Minna — Former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has returned to Nigeria after a 7-week medical vacation in the Switzerland.

The former military president, who arrived Minna International Airport at 6.45 pm Saturday, said he was stronger and better, and thanked Nigerians for their prayers and goodwill messages during his vacation.

General Babangida who left the country for the medical vacation on December 18, 2016, said on arrival at the Minna airport, "I am feeling stronger and better now. I must thank Nigerians immensely for the prayers and concerns over my health."

He enjoined Nigerians to continue to pray for the leaders and the country to move forward in positive direction, while also calling for unity and peaceful co-existence among all irrespective of religion and ethnic affiliations.

"We should remain united and work collectively towards the progress of our nation by thinking positively about the leaders and providing constructive criticisms and solutions to any challenge we may face," he said.

The former military president said the current economic recession was only a temporary setback, stressing that the situation was not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

"I am aware that other countries face different political, social and economic challenges. I believe the current government is working assiduously towards addressing some of the issues," IBB said, and called for the support of all arms and tiers of government in the on-going efforts by the federal government to end recession.

