5 February 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Nab Twenty Suspects for Public Violence and Stolen Goods

As part of taking drastic action and bringing stability, police in Itsoseng together with Public Order Police (POP) arrested 20 suspects for public violence and possession of suspected stolen goods.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, 03 and Saturday, 04 February 2017 following days of violence marred protests that erupted at Itsoseng Township near Lichtenburg earlier this week due to alleged shortage of water in the area.

Out of 20 suspects, 11 were arrested for public violence while nine were arrested for possession of suspected stolen goods. All the suspects aged between 18 and 64 are expected to appear in the Itsoseng Magistrates Court on Monday, 06 February 2017.

The situation is currently calm in the area and the police are maintaining their presence.

South Africa

