South Africa: Lundi a Working Class Christian Cultural Worker Who Inspired - NUMSA

Gospel star Lundi Tyamara was a spiritual comfort to millions of African workers in Southern Africa, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said on Sunday.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim described the artist as a "working class Christian cultural worker and producer" who inspired many other musicians.

Tyamara died last Friday after a battle with TB of the stomach and a liver condition. He was 38.

He was buried in Worcester on Sunday.

"The lyrics of his music, his sweet voice and the dynamism in his stage performances mirrored both religious and earthly suffering. We, the black and African working class must know that this religious suffering is in fact simultaneously the expression of real suffering and a protest against this real suffering as Karl Marx so famously stated," Jim said in a statement.

"Lundi's music was indeed the sigh of the oppressed, the heart of a heartless world and the soul of soulless conditions, which are the everyday experience of millions of black and Africans workers in this country... "

Tyamara's funeral was held at Zweletemba Stadium in Worcester, his home town.

News24