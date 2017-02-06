Kenya: Kisii Runner Morang'a Tops Nyahururu Road Race

Fredrick Morang'a from Kisii bounced back after a one-year absence to win the inaugural edition of Discovery Kenya Nyahururu 10km Road Race on Saturday.

Morang'a, who exhibited good form, a good sign that he has fully recovered from a nagging injury, broke away from a pack of six leaders with three kilometres to go to triumph in 29 minutes and 14.3 seconds.

It's after winning the Kisii Road Race in 2015 that Morang'a got the injury that kept him away last year.

FINISHED SECOND

The 2016 Safaricom Iten 10km race winner, Albert Kangogo, came second in 129:29.0 followed by 2008 World Junior 10,000m champion Josphat Bett (29:39.5).

Japan-based James Mwangi, who was destined for victory, dropped out of the race after seven kilometres due to an injury on his foot.

The 2016 Nairobi Half Marathon champion, Betty Lempus from West Pokot, won the women's race in 33:56.4, beating Joy Kemuma and Pauline Wangui who timed 34:08.4 and 34:17.1 respectively.

During the prize-giving ceremony, speakers urged the government to name Nyahururu Stadium after Samuel Kamau Wanjiru in honour of the late 2008 Olympics marathon champion.

SELECTED RESULTS

Men: 1. Fredrick Morang'a 29:14.3, (2) Albert Kangogo 29:29.0 (3) Josephat Bett 29:39.5 (4) Joshua Kipkorir 29:42.4 (5) Amos Mitei 29:50.6 (6) Denis Kipkoskei 30:07.9 (7) Mathew Kibet 30:10.5 (8) Josephat Kipkemboi 30:12.3 (9) Harun Ngunjiri 30:13.0 (10) Stephen Kibomet 30:14.5.

Women: 1. Betty Lempus 33:56.4 (2) Joy Kemuma 34:08.4 (3) Pauline Wangui 34:17.1 (4) Ruth Chepng'etich 34:31.1 (5) Miriam Wangari 34:41.9 (6) Penina Kandie 34:48.6 (7) Mary Njau 35:05.2 (8) Pauline Iapan 35:14.4. (9) Monica Kanyata 35:28.2 (10) Mary Wanjohi 35:36.0.