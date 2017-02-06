Congo-Kinshasa: Its Time for Amani Festival in Goma

The fourth edition of Amani Festival, one of the biggest cultural events in the Great Lakes Region, will be held on February 10-12 in Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The town straddles the border between Rwanda and DR Congo.

According to the organisers, the festival will feature regional and continental artists, and is expected to bring thousands of music and art lovers to this vibrant town best known for hosting refugees during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The music and art event also seeks to promote peaceful coexistence in the region and promote a positive image of a once troubled zone.

The organisers have released a tentative list of stars that includes Youssou Ndour of Senegal, MTV Africa Music Award winners Sauti Sol from Kenya, Belgian hip hop sensation Stromae, Benin's Angelique Kidjo and Rokia Traore from Mali.

Betty Hautbout, the festival press and publicity officer, says the organisers will soon confirm the participation of Sauti Sol as negotiations with the other headline acts are going on.

While music will be the main attraction at the festival, the organisers also hope to use the event to promote peaceful coexistence, youth entrepreneurship and environment protection in the region. This year, the festival will also feature a marathon, an arts exhibition and a dance competition.

As the event is basically not for profit, organisers say it is not easy to attract renowned stars who command high appearance fees. For instance, a big name Congolese musician was expected to sign up but later declined.

"It makes it hard, even more so this year as the funding was less compared with other years. This has forced us to diversify our sources of funding," explained Ms Hautbout, adding, "We have also organised after-parties that will take place concurrently with the festival and we will run a crowdfunding campaign to raise money."

Last year, the festival was graced by Nneka, the Nigerian-German soul singer; Ismael Lo, the pan-African singer from Senegal and Zao from Congo Brazzaville. Others who performed were Angel Mutoni, the young female Rwanda rapper and Faical Ngeruka, the Belgium-based Rwandan.

The Amani festival attracts thousands of tourists and party lovers from across the region who use this as an opportunity to see musicians who rarely perform here. This year, the big Rwandan name will be Mani Martin.

On the sidelines of the festival will be an art village where young artists from Goma will exhibit their work. The village will also host local non-governmental and international organisations involved in social and humanitarian work in a region that once was a hotbed of unrest but is now largely peaceful.