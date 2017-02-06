Sudan: President Al-Bashir Renews Sudan Welcome to Lifting of Economic Sanctions

Upper Atbara — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has welcomed the US decision lifting of the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan which was taken after the US administration became convinced about the futility of these sanctions.

Addressing a mass rally at Upper Atbara and Setet Dams Thursday, President Al-Bashir has lauded contribution of some countries and organizations to the drop of the sanction imposed on Sudan.

President Al-Bashir has described the situation of Sudan foreign relations as excellent, referring to the recent selection of Sudan to the position of the African Union's Commissioner for Social Affairs.

He appreciate the firm stand of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman, Algeria, China, the Islamic Development Bank and the Arab funds alongside Sudan during the embargo which was imposed on it.

President Al-Bashir has asserted the government pledge to solve the issue of lack of water in Gedarif State, affirming the government keenness to establish more dams and development, education and health projects in the context of the government's three-year program.

He pointed out that establishment of Upper Atbara and Setet dams will lead to enhancemet of the development and services projects in the area.

He praised the great effots being exerted by the Dams Implementation Unit.