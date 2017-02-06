2 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Renews Sudan Welcome to Lifting of Economic Sanctions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Upper Atbara — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has welcomed the US decision lifting of the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan which was taken after the US administration became convinced about the futility of these sanctions.

Addressing a mass rally at Upper Atbara and Setet Dams Thursday, President Al-Bashir has lauded contribution of some countries and organizations to the drop of the sanction imposed on Sudan.

President Al-Bashir has described the situation of Sudan foreign relations as excellent, referring to the recent selection of Sudan to the position of the African Union's Commissioner for Social Affairs.

He appreciate the firm stand of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman, Algeria, China, the Islamic Development Bank and the Arab funds alongside Sudan during the embargo which was imposed on it.

President Al-Bashir has asserted the government pledge to solve the issue of lack of water in Gedarif State, affirming the government keenness to establish more dams and development, education and health projects in the context of the government's three-year program.

He pointed out that establishment of Upper Atbara and Setet dams will lead to enhancemet of the development and services projects in the area.

He praised the great effots being exerted by the Dams Implementation Unit.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Accuses Egypt of Supporting Sudanese Opposition

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir accused Egypt of supporting Sudanese opposition, while threatening to resort to the UN… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.