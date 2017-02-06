Kenya: PM Sharmarke Asks Kenya to Respect ICJ Verdict As Somalia Celebrates

Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Sharmake has called on Kenya to respect the Thursday,s verdict by the International Court Of Justice rejecting Kenya,s objection for the court to hear a maritime dispute between the two countries neighboring countries

"From the onset we were confident that Somalia would win this case. Today we celebrate the work of several Transitional governments and the current to defend our maritime boundary" Sharmake said in a statement

The issue of the controversial MOU signed between Kenya and Somalia when Sharmake was in his first term as the Premier has in the past been used as a political ammo to hit the PM

"We should sustain the unity of purpose. This court case is a dispute between two nations not between Somalis. The focus should be to win this case and defend our territorial waters . It should not be politicized for short term political gains" he stated

Somalia had in 2015 filed the case to asking ICJ to demarcate the maritime boundary between Kenya and Somalia which Kenya had objected saying it had signed a legally binding Memorandum of Understanding with its neighbour