Sudan: WFP Food Aid Over 2016 'Higher Than Expected'

Khartoum — The World Food Programme provided more food assistance than planned during 2016 because of a higher than expected number of displaced people as a result of the renewed conflict in Jebel Marra, North and Central Darfur.

The provision of unconditional food assistance was 39 percent higher than the WFP anticipated, the organisation stated in the December country brief, also owing to the new arrival of refugees from South Sudan.

Nutrition activities in 2016 were heavily affected by lack of availability in nutrition commodities. The emergency Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme to prevent acute malnutrition did not reach the planned number of people due to limited availability, according to WFP.

Food assistance for assets activities achieved most of the planned outputs, particularly in Darfur states. According to outcome monitoring results, however, there is a negative trend in food consumption, which is poorly. But beneficiary households perceived at the same time that their income had increased due to the assets created and training received through WFP.

The organisation welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Sudan and South Sudan on 5 January. They extended the the agreement on the delivery of international humanitarian assistance to South Sudan through Sudan for another six months. 'This cross-border operation has allowed WFP to deliver over 50,000 mt of food to people in need in South Sudan,' the country brief reads.

Challenge

Activities during the first eleven months of 2016 were challenged by the new displacement of approximately 88,775 people across Darfur, according to the UN and partners. Up to an additional 97,481 people were also reportedly displaced (in addition to about 59,000 who have reportedly returned) but the UN and partners have been unable to verify these figures.

The vast majority of the displacement in 2016 has been triggered by the conflict in the Jebel Marra area that ignited in January. As of last December, WFP has provided 259,474 newly displaced individuals with 9,666 mt of emergency food assistance, including 31,764 displaced people who received 72 mt of nutrition assistance.