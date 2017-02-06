3 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Animal and Agric Professions Law Helps Improve Production - Minister

Khartoum — The State Minister for Justice, Tahani Tour Al Daba, said the law on Animal and Agricultural Professions Organizations law will help improve and develop the agriculture and animal sectors and at the same time strengthen the link between the farmers and nomads by way of increasing production away from any political activities.

The minister told the weekly Friday Radio Conference that organizations and union work to upgrade the production skill from a mere traditional production to a new modern production.

The Minister commended the trade unions and the union of the farmers and nomads for their efforts in developing the agricultural and animal sectors, saying the new law was preceded by a number of visits to numerous states which are vanguard in this respect, particularly China, South Africa and Ethiopia.

