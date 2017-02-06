Somalia: Kenya Denies Al-Shabaab Raid in Mandera City

The Kenyan police said on Thursday that security has been beefed up along the border with Somalia after Al-Shabaab militants raided a police camp in Mandera County and escaped with a vehicle.

Police spokesman George Kinoti said several security officers are still combing the vast Mandera region to flush out more than 100 Al-Shabaab terrorists who attacked Arabia police camp early Thursday.

"We wish to inform that all officers are safe and have been accounted for. Security has been beefed up after dispatching a contingent of security officers who are still combing the area with a view to subduing the criminals and recovering the stolen government property," Kinoti said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

He said the dawn attack saw police officers manning the camp respond and a fierce gun fighting ensued leaving a number of terrorists with serious injuries.

In the course of the fighting, Kinoti said, the attackers who outnumbered the police officers managed to destroy the nearby Safaricom communication mast in a bid to cut off rapid reinforcement.

"Our gallant officers fought bravely after tactful retreating from the camp. The terrorists managed to escape with one Land Cruiser which they used to carry their injured colleagues," Kinoti said.

"We urge members of the public to report any person with suspicious injuries, any suspicious persons or activities to any nearest police station, security agency or through our toll free lines," he added.

Kenya continues to suffer several attacks as terrorists change tuck to beat heightened security and carry on with their heinous acts undetected.

Most of these attacks occurred in northeastern Kenya, mainly in Dadaab, Wajir, Garissa, and Mandera counties as well as in the coastal regions.

The government said the security agencies are gradually dismantling terrorists and vowed to purge these criminals roaming in the country.

Al-Shabaab militants have vowed to attack Nairobi after the east African nation crossed the border into southern Somalia in 2011 to flush out the insurgents it blamed for kidnappings of tourists.