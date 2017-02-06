Kenya: State on Course to Complete SGR as Inspection Starts

The government has began the inspection and commissioning of locomotives for the standard gauge railway (SGR), moving to indicate that the completion of the first phase will be on schedule.

Speaking to journalists at State House, Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said the first journey from Mombasa to Nairobi will start in June.

"Testing, commissioning and inspection of these locomotives has already begun. Kenya remains on track to see the first SGR journey to Nairobi from Mombasa on June 1, 2017," Mr Esipisu said.

Mr Esipisu said more locomotives and passenger coaches will be delivered later.

The first batch of locomotives arrived at the Mombasa port on January 10.

"Eight heavy haul freight locomotives, passenger locomotives as well as two shunting locomotives have been delivered. More deliveries are expected in the coming months," he added.

The President Uhuru Kenyatta will commission the Sh372 billion project after its completion.

He further said Kenya Railways has procured 56 locomotives, 40 passenger coaches and 1,620 wagons.

Last month, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said that the second batch of six locomotives is expected to arrive this month and the last batch of 44 by May.

Mr Macharia said the railway will decongest the port and boost cargo transportation to Nairobi.

The railway will connect Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan.