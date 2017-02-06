5 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kanbis Abandon Match Against Stray Lion in Eastleigh Drama

By Richard Mwangi

Kanbis had a bad weekend heavily losing one game in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Twenty-20 tournament.

They were also to blame for the premature end of their game against Stray Lions.

The game ended in disarray at Eastleigh Secondary School on Saturday when their batsman, Vinod Rabadia, was adjudged to have run out by leg umpire, Sukbans Singh.

Rabadia walked out as expected. Confusion then ensued when his batting partner Gautam Bhudia also walked out in protest over the umpire's decision to dismiss Rabadia.

After waiting for a few minutes, Sukbans consulted the other umpire, Tariq Iqbal, and removed the bails as an indication that the game was over.

Sukbans is a qualified umpire, even though he has not joined other match officials who have boycotted NPCA matches over outstanding dues from the provincial body.

At the time the match was called off, Kanbis needed 160 runs to win. They had scored 135 with three wickets and 11 balls in hand.

Kanbis's key batsmen had already been dismissed. Rakep Patel (45 off 26 balls with 9 fours), Nelson Odhiambo (29 off 35 balls with a six) and Ramesh Mepani (21 off 17 balls).

Kanbis lost their second game by seven wickets to their arch rivals, Swamibapa, on Sunday at the same venue.

