Sierra Leone: New High Commissioner of Sierra Leone Received

The new High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Cameroon Haja Afsatu Olayinka Ebishola Kabba with residence in Abuja, Nigeria, on February 2, 2017 presented the advanced copies of her letters of credence to the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella. This was during an audience in the Ministry of External Relations in Yaounde. The new Sierra Leone's High Commissioner to Cameroon is an astute politician and State's woman who has held several key positions in her country. She had been Deputy Minister of Works, Energy and Power. Haja Afsatu Olayinka Ebishola Kabba was the founder and active member of the Network of Women Ministers and Parliamentarians and the first Secretary General for the Women's Movement for Peace. From 2000 to 2014, she was Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund in Sierra Leone. She was equally vice chair of the presidential transition team, as well as founder member of the Sierra Leone Parliamentary Action Group on Population and Development from 2002-2007. She was founder member and coordinator for the African Islamic Network Sierra Leone. The Sierra Leonean diplomat has an educational background in business and accounting. She has also written articles, books for publication, lectures and presentations.