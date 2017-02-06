Cameroon: Secondary Education - Professionalization to Continue...

The Minister of Secondary Education made the remark as he received New Year wishes from his collaborators in Yaounde.

In view of the objectives and expectations from the Head of State, the Minister of Secondary Education, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, has stressed that his department will intensify actions to modernise the educational system with particular focus on the professionalization of teaching. He was speaking recently in Yaounde as he and the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Secondary Education received New Year wishes from the secondary education family. To respond effectively to the need to provide the country's economic fabric with human capital capable of sustaining its growth, the Minister of Secondary Education said actors in the secondary education sector must pursue, with more vigour, the committed reorganisation of the educational system. This reorganisation aims to ensure a better match between training and employment with the ultimate objective being to go beyond traditional channels such as masonry, carpentry, electricity amongst others. Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe said the new dynamic concept in the secondary education will be implemented through the Project for Emerging and Resilient Countries, abbreviated PROESPER. Within this project, some FCFA 5,271 billion has been set aside in 2017 to build and equip new training workshops, stimulate reading and promote excellence amongst students. It was also revealed that professional training courses in the country will increase to 60. The ceremony was an occasion for the Secretary General of the Ministry of Secondary Education to present a positive balance sheet of the ministry's activities in 2016.