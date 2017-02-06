Cameroon: Minproff - Staff Urged to Improve Performance

The Minister of Women's Empowerment made the call last Friday as she received New Year wishes from her collaborators.

Worker of the central and external services of the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family have been called to be more creative, proactive, effective and efficient, this year, in a bid to consolidate the achievements of the Result-based Management of the ministry. The Minister of Women's Empowerment and the Family, Marie Therese Abena Ondoa nee Obama, made the call last Friday January 27, 2017 as she received best wishes for the New Year from her collaborators. Marie Therese Abena Ondoa said 2017 will be marked by the continuation of the implementation of the programme budget, with particular emphasis on the improvement of performance while carrying out the action plan of the ministry geared towards women's empowerment and promotion of gender, development of the family and child protection and institutional support and governance. MINPROFF boss insisted that for the 2017 plan of action to be accomplished, staff should engage in team work through the sharing of information, delegation of duties, creative spirit, accountability, humility and a sense of responsibility in what they do or say. Marie Therese Abena emphasized that the use of the two official languages as enshrined in the constitution is paramount at the ministry. It was an occasion not only to make a balance sheet of the ministry's activities last year, but also to award meritorious workers with labour medals.