5 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Otieno Makes Mincemeat of Tanzanian to Take WBA Pan African Super Flyweight Title

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's Nick "Kanyankole" Otieno made a triumphant return to boxing after a one-year absence to outpoint Tanzanian Haji Juma for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African super flyweight title on Saturday night at Crown Plaza Hotel in Nairobi.

Although former World Boxing Council (WBC) International bantamweight champion Otieno was somewhat slow in his executions, he treated the packed arena to an entertaining game of boxing.

Otieno, 40, kept his evasive opponent close to his gloves while working tactfully from below and upwards for a unanimous 118-113, 120-113 and 120-108 points victory in Fox Sports Promotion extravaganza.

However, it was Rayton Okwiri and Dennis "Bilabong" Okoth's professional debut bouts that hogged the limelight in the event.

Okwiri, the Africa welterweight amateur champion, needed two minutes and 45 second in the third round of their six-round welterweight bout to knock out Salehe Mkalekwa from Tanzania.

A dominant Okoth went for the kill, pounding experienced Tanzanian Shadrack Ignas to submission in the fifth of their six-round international super lightweight bout.

Okwiri and Okoth are among the continental boxers who have been drafted to the Fox Sport stable.

Another Kenyan, Michael Nyawade, outclassed Baina Mazola from Tanzania on unanimous points in their international super featherweight eight-round contest.

Kenya suffered one loss against Tanzania in the five-card bonanza when experienced Fadhili Majiha beat Gabriel Ochieng on unanimous points for the vacant WBA Pan African super bantamweight title.

'Kanyankole' won the combined WBC Intercontinental and African Boxing Union bantamweight title in 2008 but lost it after failing to defend it on time. He unsuccessfully tried to recapture it in 2010 against Thai Thangthong Klongjan in Thailand.

'Kanyankole' also took a shot at the WBA Pan African super bantamweight title but lost on points to Ghanaian Raymond Commey in Accra in 2014.

His victory against Juma stretched his record to 31 wins and 11 losses.

"It feels good to make a comeback with victory. I still have three more years before I can retire," said 'Kanyankole'.

