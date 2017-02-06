Uganda: Fufa Finds Itself Fire-Fighting After Nations Cup Sojourn

Photo: A. Babirye and I. Kezaala/Daily Monitor

Playmaker Luwagga and Cranes coach Micho have been exchanging a plethora of words in the media recently.

Qualifying for the first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in nearly four decades might have lit up the eyes of Cranes fans, but making it past the group stage was always going to be tough.

And so it proved when Uganda became the first country to be eliminated from the 2017 finals in Gabon. There was, however, no shame in performing the way Uganda did.

The deep run that Egypt and Ghana have had in the tournament reflects the undeniable strength of the group Uganda was pooled in along with Mali.

The high pain threshold of Cranes fans made sure - even before a ball was kicked - that a poor run in Gabon would not mine destructive impulses. Return tickets were booked pre-tournament for immediately after Cranes played their last group game against Mali in Oyem.

It appears no-one, Ugandans inclusive, gave Cranes an outside chance of upstaging the form book. Some would hasten to add that rightly so. But while marginal defeats to Ghana and Egypt as well as the shared spoils with Mali only add to the feeling of loss, it would not paradoxical to conclude that Uganda left Gabon with a sense of accomplishment. Yet Uganda still finds itself having to do lots of firefighting.

In truth, the whirlwind Afcon had all the bravura hallmarks of a cliffhanger. As if Isaac Isinde clanger against Ghana and the prompt reprimand were not surrealistic enough, William Kizito Luwagga's snub of Micho Sredojevic's handshake during the match against Mali added to a deepening sense of anxiety.

Stinging challenge

Confronted with a stinging challenge to his authority, Micho has promised not to ever field the Portugal-based midfield schemer for as long as he is Cranes coach.

That could be until 2018 when the Serb's contract with Fufa comes up for renewal. Or it could be sooner than we are being led to believe.

Luwagga's response has been equally stunning. He has responded to - technically speaking - his boss with the conviction many of us vainly conceal. Luwagga claims Micho's incompetence is a threat to all around him.

The midfielder adds that Cranes coach has always chafed on the nerves of players with a straitjacketed approach that frowns at expression.

On his part, Micho says his is anything but a scattershot execution. Defending has to start with the person that lost the ball, something Luwagga has toiled to get to grips with. Clearly, the danger signs are there in profusion.

Your columnist understands that Fufa is going to use a code of conduct, which Luwagga signed, to come down on the player with a tough regime of sanctions.

This, though, risks plunging Cranes deeper into the murky waters. Players will wonder whether, in typical 'Orwellian' speak, some animals are more equal than others.

Micho has severally gotten a slap on the wrist after breaking the code of conduct with his now distinctive Twitter rants.

As far as crisis management jobs go, this one will test Fufa to the limit. And time is not the Ugandan football governing body's best ally. Cranes play Egypt, Ghana, Congo Brazzaville (Fifa 2018 World Cup qualifiers) and Cape Verde (2019 Afcon qualifier) this calendar year.

Why Egypt, Ghana deep run is a blessing for Cranes

Three Sundays ago, this column wrongly forecasted that today's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations or Afcon final will be vied for by Ivory Coast and DR Congo. We know how the prediction turned out (go on and have a good laugh about it).