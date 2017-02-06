6 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Life Esidimeni and Agents of Benevolence - How the Non-Governmental Became Governmental

analysis By Yonela Diko

The tragic and totally avoidable deaths of 94 mentally ill patients in Johannesburg after being removed from Life Esidimeni into NGOs across Gauteng found me in the middle of trying to understand this relationship between NGOs and government, through assessing the 11 Provincial Departments of the Western Cape Government.

I will present my complete report soon but one of the issues that have stood out for me in this provincial department assessment is the complete dependency of the Western Cape Provincial Government on NGOs to execute its government work.

Until this assessment, my understanding had been that non-governmental organisations often give assistance to people who have been affected by social disasters and social neglect. These groups tend not to get money from governments. That's why they are called non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

How did we get to this point that NGOs are effectively an extension of government? For example, the Western Cape Provincial Department of Human Settlement is transferring over 50% of its budget to NGOs. They are currently "partnering" with a number of NGOs via the National Upgrading Support Programme (NUSP). Nine NGOs are actively involved. They have also pledged R10-million to Slum Dwellers International (NGO) to support the upgrade...

