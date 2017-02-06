South Africa: 2017 ANC Succession Season - the Age of Equilibrium

analysis

It is understood by just about everybody that almost all of the politics and the policy arguments swirling within the ANC at the moment are tied to the anchor of succession/election/contest/battle/outright war. There is no doubt it is THE main question facing the country this 2017 AD.

Up until the end of last year, it appeared that the playing field on which this battle would be contested favoured the groups supporting President Jacob Zuma, and thus almost automatically Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. But events over the last few weeks have suggested that while the balance may still be in their favour, the playing field is slowly becoming equalised. Which is what you should expect to happen when the secretary-general of the organisation may have picked a side. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

It seems undeniable now that there is a thick line you can draw inside the ANC between those who support Zuma and those who want him gone. And that that line is almost exactly the same line that you would draw between those who want his ex-wife to take over the party, and those who want "change" in the form of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Up until a little while ago, it...