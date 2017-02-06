6 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ten Battles We Must Win in 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

It's State of the Nation Address time again. Once again we are lining up like lambs before the proverbial slaughter. We know we are going to be lied to. We know that our political system has failed us. Time is running out. By MARK HEYWOOD.

We know that for millions this is a time of crisis, of hunger, of death, of nyaope, of mass unemployment, of indignity, of denial. In the midst of this crisis more and more people look to "civil society" as one of our last lines of defence. It is thought to be about the only force left that can save us from this myriad of ills. I agree, but if that is to be the case, 2017 must be a year which civil society better defines what it is, seeks inclusion and then better defines its game-changers. It is a year in which we must make a concerted, co-ordinated effort to win real change.

Time is running out.

Professor Nick Binedell and a few colleagues at GIBS Business School say that, in keeping with the Chinese tradition of giving each new year a name, they have jokingly declared 2017 to be "the Year of Acceleration". I...

South Africa

Tshisekedi's Death Highlights Obstacles and Opportunities for Peace

The death in Brussels of Etienne Tshisekedi wa Mulumba, the iconic figure of democracy in the Democratic Republic of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.