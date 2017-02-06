South Africa: Ten Battles We Must Win in 2017

analysis

It's State of the Nation Address time again. Once again we are lining up like lambs before the proverbial slaughter. We know we are going to be lied to. We know that our political system has failed us. Time is running out. By MARK HEYWOOD.

We know that for millions this is a time of crisis, of hunger, of death, of nyaope, of mass unemployment, of indignity, of denial. In the midst of this crisis more and more people look to "civil society" as one of our last lines of defence. It is thought to be about the only force left that can save us from this myriad of ills. I agree, but if that is to be the case, 2017 must be a year which civil society better defines what it is, seeks inclusion and then better defines its game-changers. It is a year in which we must make a concerted, co-ordinated effort to win real change.

Time is running out.

Professor Nick Binedell and a few colleagues at GIBS Business School say that, in keeping with the Chinese tradition of giving each new year a name, they have jokingly declared 2017 to be "the Year of Acceleration". I...