South Africa: The Role of the JSC in Complaints About Acting Judges

analysis

Comments by an acting judge in the matter of the residents of Bromwell Street, Woodstock, and their removal to distant housing, raise the question of a judge's code of behaviour and the circumstances in which a judge or acting judge may be sanctioned.

"What's the point of being near a school? What's the point of them being near transport? Where are they going to go?" asked Acting Judge Leslie Weinkove, hearing an application regarding the emergency accommodation of the 27 people due to be evicted from houses in Bromwell St, Woodstock. His comments, as well as others about the credentials of a deponent to an affidavit in the application, have caused an uproar.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has requested that Judge President John Hlophe of the High Court in Cape Town remove Acting Judge Weinkove from their case concerning fishing quotas for poor communities. The case is scheduled to be heard on February 6. The department will reportedly, in due course, also lodge a complaint against Weinkove at the Judicial Service Commission.

Judge Hlope himself is the subject of a complaint to the JSC which remains unresolved after several years.

The removal of a judge can be...