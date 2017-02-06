6 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Role of the JSC in Complaints About Acting Judges

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Alison Tilley

Comments by an acting judge in the matter of the residents of Bromwell Street, Woodstock, and their removal to distant housing, raise the question of a judge's code of behaviour and the circumstances in which a judge or acting judge may be sanctioned.

"What's the point of being near a school? What's the point of them being near transport? Where are they going to go?" asked Acting Judge Leslie Weinkove, hearing an application regarding the emergency accommodation of the 27 people due to be evicted from houses in Bromwell St, Woodstock. His comments, as well as others about the credentials of a deponent to an affidavit in the application, have caused an uproar.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has requested that Judge President John Hlophe of the High Court in Cape Town remove Acting Judge Weinkove from their case concerning fishing quotas for poor communities. The case is scheduled to be heard on February 6. The department will reportedly, in due course, also lodge a complaint against Weinkove at the Judicial Service Commission.

Judge Hlope himself is the subject of a complaint to the JSC which remains unresolved after several years.

The removal of a judge can be...

South Africa

Tshisekedi's Death Highlights Obstacles and Opportunities for Peace

The death in Brussels of Etienne Tshisekedi wa Mulumba, the iconic figure of democracy in the Democratic Republic of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.