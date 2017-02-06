Uganda: Gabula Should Abdicate the Throne

opinion

President Museveni has appointed William Gabula, the current Kyabazinga of Busoga as an Ambassador in charge of Special Duties in the Office of the President (Sunday Monitor, January 29, 2017).

However, according to the Constitution, the Kyabazinga (or any other Cultural Leader in Uganda) is barred from participating in partisan politics.

His designated job is a political post; therefore, Gabula should save face and abdicate the Busoga throne that is if he chooses to take up the job.

Culturally and constitutionally, he cannot combine both.

A diplomat handles or negotiates political matters and this cannot be handled by a king or a cultural leader.

The king is a unifying symbol of a certain grouping, tribe or country and in any case political or diplomatic matter in some countries such as UK, are handled by the prime minister or the leader of government.

In 1963, when Uganda became a republic within the Commonwealth, Parliament decided that cultural leaders should be at the top and on the recommendation of UPC and the Kabaka Yekka party, Sir Edward Mutesa II, who was the Kabaka of Buganda, was elected President and was deputised by Sir William Kajumbura Nadiope III. The two held those positions until May 1966, when Obote abolished kingdoms.

Gabula's appointment has sparked criticism among the Basoga with some taking it as ridicule to the Kyabazingaship.

However, another section of the Basoga supports the appointment because they believe it will bring prosperity to the kingdom as the Kyabazinga will now have the ear of the President on matters affecting Busoga.

Another section argues that Gabula will not be the first to work in government because his late father Henry Wako Muloki at some point served as a marketing manager in the commercial division of the defunct East African Airways, a position that had been recommended by Obote.

However, it should be noted that Muloki was not a Kyabazinga then because president Obote had abolished all activities of kingdoms and cultural institutions.

There also this belief Gabula's job will give him a stable source of income given that the Shs5m that government gives to cultural leaders cannot support the Kyabazinga and other kingdom operations.

However, the Basoga should stop seeking for short-term solutions and find workable ways through which they can support the Kyabazinga without putting the institution in disrepute.

For instance, the Basoga, according to the National Population and Housing Census, are about seven million people, who if they can find an organised way of contributing at least Shs5,000 per month can put more than Shs15b in the kingdom's coffers rather than subject the Kyabazinga to the intricacies of politics that will require him to appear before his subject Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to approve his appointment.

Finally, Gabula will not be the first king to abdicate the throne as many others have taken a similar path.

In 1953, Sir Seretse Khama the king of the Bamangwato tribe in Botswana was forced to abdicate the throne after he married a British woman, Ruth Williams to the disappointment of his subjects.

His uncle kept the throne until independence.

In 1936, a constitutional crisis in the British Empire arose when King-Emperor Edward VIII proposed to marry Wallis Simpson, an American socialite who had divorced her first husband.

The marriage was opposed by the UK government, religious, legal and political leaders on the argument that as a nominal head of the Church of England, Edward could not rightly rule on matters of the church that forbade [then] divorced people from remarrying.

For this reason, it was widely believed that Edward could not marry Simpson and remain on the throne because Simpson was perceived to be politically and socially unsuitable as a prospective Queen consort because of her failed marriages.

It was widely assumed by the establishment that she was driven by love of money rather than love for the king. Despite the opposition, Edward declared his love for Simpson and the intention to marry her notwithstanding any form of disapproval.

The widespread unwillingness to accept Simpson as the king's consort and Edward's refusal to give her up led to his abdication of the throne in December 1936. He was succeeded by his brother Albert, who took the regnal name of George VI.

Let us wait and see what will happen in Busoga.

Kavuma -Kaggwa is an elder from Kyaggwe, Mukono District.