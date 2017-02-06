6 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: From the Inside - Confronting the Rule of Lawlessness

analysis By Helen Zille

We need a "whole-of-society" response to lawlessness and innovative thinking in finding solutions to societal problems.

A few years ago, I worked with a man who had serious problems on the home front in Khayelitsha.

Mike* had a neighbour who regularly threatened to kill his wife. He would receive frantic phone calls at work and rush home to protect his wife from his neighbour. The neighbour, in turn, was accusing Mike's wife of bewitching his wife, making her infertile.

Mike's life became fraught with anxiety and daily trepidation.

I did my best to facilitate a resolution, leading to Mike laying a criminal charge against his neighbour, who was duly arrested.

After a few weeks of seeming calm, I enquired how the case was proceeding.

"Fine," he responded.

Then after a brief pause, he added: "I killed him".

The incredulous look on my face prompted Mike to explain that the arrest hadn't worked. Soon afterwards, his wife's tormentor was out on bail.

It was time for plan B. With the help of a friend, Mike captured his wife's assailant and stabbed him to death.

"I then went straight to the police and explained what I had done. They charged me with...

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.