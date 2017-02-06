Kenya: Doctors Strike, Drought Top Agenda as Governors Meet

Nairobi — The Council of Governors was on Monday afternoon expected to convene to discuss significant issues affecting the country.

Top on the agenda was set to be the ravaging drought that has left several parts of the country famished due to lack of food and water.

Last month, the National Drought Management Authority CEO James Oduor said at least 23 counties were experiencing harsh drought with estimated 1.3 million people affected.

The Governors representing all the 47 counties will also seek to address the doctors' strike that has left public hospitals paralysed for almost three months.

It is hoped that soon the country will find a solution to the doctors' strike as Kenyans across the country continue to wander from hospital to hospital looking for treatment.